If you are still too young, you still hope to find your person and build a relationship with this person, if you are already over thirty and have had a lot of disappointments, perhaps you have become so disappointed in life that you have decided not to enter into a relationship with anyone at all and live alone. Perhaps you have even found your peace and happiness in solitude.



But still, something, even unnoticed by you, slips away. Sometimes you would like to share your emotions with someone and do this not with random “friends” or on social networks, but with someone closer, whom you can definitely trust.



Perhaps sometimes it is especially difficult for you, since there is no person on whom you could at least for a couple of days entrust responsibility for everything that is happening around you and just relax; too much stress, responsibility, and uncertainty about the future have accumulated.



And the most important basic needs – communication, sex, spending QUALITY time with a person you trust – are difficult or even impossible to satisfy alone.



All this gives you some discomfort. You would like to “go through” this topic, but there were so many difficult and negative experiences on this topic that you “gave up” and do not believe that a miracle can happen and somehow you can find a truly “your” person and build a relationship without dramas.



I know I'm going to say this harshly, but that's how it is. The reason is not those “assholes” that you came across. Everything starts with you, otherwise these life situations would not happen to you. You attract specific partners like a magnet and, most likely, even the “scenarios” of what happens between you are repeated. Often such stories end with your partner cheating on you or disappearing for some unknown reason, abruptly changing his attitude.



The root, as psychologists always say, is in the abundant amount of childhood trauma that you received at different ages. Just think about how many painful situations happened throughout your childhood - it’s difficult to remember right away, since the psyche blocks them - and the more painful the memory, the more difficult it is to remember, because such are the self-defense mechanisms of our brain. But alas, to great regret, and this is very unfortunate – it is the most painful memories that the psyche “hides” from you in the most active way that have the most severe, destructive and traumatic effect on you. Perhaps this is the BIGGEST PAIN of every person. I am not kidding. This is the biggest pain that is energetically “hidden” around your heart/chest and abdomen. I won’t even undertake to give examples, since each example has literally a million life stories and scenarios, everything is individual.



I’ll just say one thing that, if you accept this fact, will make your life much easier. First, all these partners with similar scenarios in your life are those people whom you yourself subconsciously chose from millions of other people. Because this is your subconscious request and program that attracted EXACTLY THESE SPECIFIC people into your life. And I sincerely don’t want to upset you, but the truth always heals. You will attract the same partners again and again until this scenario is recognized, seen and healed within you. But often the pain inside is so strong that a person cannot “go through” it on his own and he needs the help of a specialist with a MUCH GREATER energy potential, who has enough energy and resource to “guide” you and get you out of these states.



The point is that “basic” traumatic circumstances occurred in childhood (millions of options, events, cases – each has its own), it became, as it were, a virus with which you became infected. Doctors know that when viral diseases provoke excessive inflammation on the outer skin, bacteria begin to join the viruses and then it all begins to fester. Here, too, the basic “virus” multiplies and grows, attracting more, more and more “bacteria” – repeated situations that traumatize you, and this “dark” energy, a portion of this pain in you grows and multiplies. As a result, you imbue this energetic “viral disease” with so much attention, energy and resource that it becomes much larger and stronger than you, many times more voluminous than the sparks of the voice of your Soul, and this darkness of depression, apathy and hopelessness seems to consume you and you stop believing into a “bright” future and lose hope, because everything is covered in darkness.



If you don’t understand what I mean at all, but would like to understand these issues at least a little on your own, because they really bother you, please read Steve Rother’s book “Spiritual Psychology. 12 Essential Life Lessons.” I guarantee your life will change both before and after reading this book. A lot will become clear.



If you really want to heal this in yourself and finally get out of the repeating negative scenarios of painful relationships, jealousy, pain and loneliness, contact me, I guarantee that I can help you in these matters, because I have gone through all this from A to I myself and I know, what do you feel. I am with you, and I am ready to help you get through this once and FOR ALL!