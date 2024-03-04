Kind reviews from people who have felt the power
of reconnecting with their Soul:
I have the gift of seeing, conducting energy and transmitting information from the Souls of people in words. I read the past, options for the development of the future, everything about you as much as your Soul allows.
Up to dates, events, finding the true root causes of your destructive states and completely healing them at all levels and forever (if there is your will and permission of the Soul).
Complete diagnosis of the state of your bioenergy structure, “scanning” and viewing of internal organs and health status
CASES WHEN SOUL RECONNECTION SESSIONS
ARE ESPECIALLY EFFECTIVE:
IMPORTANT! I work both online via video and live. The effectiveness of the sessions is the same! I don't need to touch you to relax your muscles and spasms, and especially to work on a psycho-emotional level. EFFECTIVENESS IS THE SAME! Online sessions are slightly less expensive than in-person sessions. All details below:
HOW CAN I HELP YOU. FORMS OF INTERACTION
SOUL RECONNECTION SESSION
A session of a person’s lost connection with his Soul, COMPLETE cleansing of the bioenergy structure from ALL blocks and distortions. If necessary, 2-3 sessions are carried out, but usually one is enough.
The effectiveness of this technique surpasses all existing techniques and practices. We literally completely burn out in you any kind of connections to destructive egregors, lower astral, destructive alien and any kind of other entities, identify and break contracts with demons (if it is your will and readiness), healing you and restoring your integrity, unity and " closing your energy on yourself,” creating your holistic and independent bioenergy structure.
We heal in one session and solve forever all your most significant childhood traumas, which to this day leave a poisonous imprint on your life.
As a result, you will become so aware of who you are, what your purpose is, what your role, tasks and functions are in this body, you will fall in love with yourself, your body and Soul so much that (I hope) you will never want to betray yourself and your Soul, body, energy. This will be a guarantee that in the future you will no longer create new blocks and distortions in your bioenergy structure.
We will completely close all destructive connections with your past, former partners and those aspects of your life that remain THERE. You will begin a new, productive, happy and MUCH MORE HARMONIOUS branch of life, you will live in the light of your Soul, every day will be filled with joy, harmony and inspiration (of course, if you really need it, and you want liberation and Live, you just can’t find answers to your questions and don’t know what to do). So,
I WILL GIVE YOU ANSWERS TO ALL YOUR QUESTIONS THAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR YEARS
I love you and what I do. And you will fall in love with yourself completely and forever. Love for yourself and your true divine/physical nature is beautiful, I wish you to always be in love with yourself. With or without my session. I love you and wish you good luck always and in everything!
SESSION OF SOUL RECONNECTION VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE - $314 USD
(duration from one to 4 hours until the result is achieved, and the request is fully completed)
_____________________________________
How is a session different in person? Described above + the high efficiency of this session in solving ANY REQUEST of YOURS will be determined by the fact that I will have the opportunity to directly interact with your body and “unload” blocks not only energetically and at the Soul level, but also physically, literally instantly transforming your body to new ones changes in your bioenergy structure. This will guarantee that there will be no “kickbacks” and you will not again be “thrown back” into old patterns of behavior after an effective healing session, as often happens in the case of other, not multidimensional, but linear and single-level healing techniques.
SESSION OF REUNION WITH THE SOUL AT MEETING -
$714-1014 USD
(the final cost depends on a number of factors and is discussed during the first 15-minute diagnostic consultation via video link. Available for travel to your country especially for you. We discuss the conditions in personal correspondence)
BOOK OF TRUTH
WHEN EVERYTHING SEEMED TO BE NORMAL UNTIL 27, AND THEN THINGS GOT F*CKED UP
Reading a book has a very powerful cleansing effect on energy and frees you from destructive influences. Yes, this is an exorcism through reading the text. Your body and energy in general will become much lighter after reading.
The book is about how everything in the outside world - families, other people, traditions, religions, states and social norms - is all always and a priori will be secondary and will never give you true answers about yourself and who you really are .
The book is about how to turn on the connection with your Soul and never betray it again, following your unique, inimitable and abundant Path on planet Earth in this Body and this incarnation.
It is aimed at revealing the program of lies, fear, helplessness and other destructive programs of the black matrix of existence (what is commonly called “oblivion”).
ACCESS TO THE ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THE BOOK 44.14$ USD
If you purchase a book, only you have access to it. If you want to share it with someone, you must ask me personally. If the book is distributed without my permission, it will not work with other people, and the violator may be seized for violating the Law and my free will
ANALYSIS AND OPTIMIZATION OF THE ENERGY STATUS OF BUSINESS
ANY LEVEL, BOTH BEGINNERS AND LARGE CORPORATIONS
I will not come up with beautiful texts here about how much I studied this and how many “successful cases” I had on this topic.
Honestly? No, not much, I did it only for friends and all my recommendations were to the very “core” and really highlighted the weakest points in their business, and after my energetic adjustment and the implementation of all the advice that I gave them, the situation and profit improved significantly and manifold.
If the owner of this or that business gives me permission to read the energy of his brainchild, I literally receive complete information in a stream, an energy “map” and a complete layout of this place, where there are energy imbalances, inaccuracies, what to improve and how. Something - through working with the owner, who contacted me, something - through working with his staff, something - regarding the optimization of space and the place where this business is physically organized, and much more. Important - I need a request and permission to work from the owner, and not from management personnel.
I'll be honest. I find this kind of activity EXTREMELY INTERESTING to do. But I don’t have any established practice on this matter. That's why I don't have a fixed price for this range of services. If you trust me, I guarantee that I will make every effort to strengthen your business significantly and it will begin to generate MUCH MORE INCOME, 3-5 times, in the first month or two, and then - more, of course. It is through optimization and adjustment of energy flows. The cost of this range of services is discussed in each individual case.
